[THINK ENGLISH] 에릭 다이어, 콘테 감독의 리더십 극찬, 대표팀 복귀 의사 밝혀

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier praised teammate Son Heung-min and manager Antonio Conte in an interview in Seoul on Monday, while admitting he hopes to work his way back into the England squad ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

토트넘 홋스퍼 수비수 에릭 다이어는 11일 서울 양천구에서 했던 인터뷰에서 손흥민과 콘테 감독을 칭찬하는 한편 2022 카타르 월드컵을 앞두고 잉글랜드 대표팀에 복귀하고자하는 의지를 내비쳤다.

“I need to play as best I can for Tottenham,” Dier said while attending a Tottenham Hotspur Global football development session organized with ChildFund Korea in Yangcheon District, western Seoul on Monday.

11일 서울 양천구에서 초록우산어린이재단과 함께 진행 된 코칭세션에서 다이어는 “저는 토트넘을 위해 최선을 다해 뛰어야 한다고 생각합니다”고 말했다.

“Take everything from last season, take that and kick on even further from that and try and give myself the best possible chance — obviously that's a clear objective of mine. I would never shy away from that. I want to be there so it's just up to me to play the best I can.”

“지난 시즌의 모든 것에 더해, 그리고 거기서 더 나아가고 싶고, 또 저는 제 스스로에게 최고의 기회를 주고 싶습니다. 그게 저의 분명한 목표이고 절대 피하려고 하지 않을 겁니다. 도달하기 위해서 최선을 다하는 것이 제 몫인것 같습니다.”

Dier has made 45 appearances for the England squad, but has been out of the team since the end of 2020. Although he hasn’t been called up recently, the 28-year-old has adapted under Spurs’ manager Conte and hopes to prove himself over the next few months.

다이어는 잉글랜드 대표팀 경기에 45번 출전했지만, 2020년 말 이후 대표팀에서 제외되었다. 최근 대표팀에 소집되지 않았지만, 다이어는 콘테 감독 체제 아래에서 적응을 잘해왔기에 앞으로 주어지는 몇 달의 기간 동안 본인의 역량을 증명하려고 노력할 것이다.

“I think it's a lot easier to play when you're enjoying yourself every day, who you're working with,” Dier said. “I enjoy the manager and the coaching staff and the way they work. It motivates me — I'm learning a system under him here I think it's his system. He's the best at it.

“매일 즐길 수 있을 때, 또 주변 사람들이 좋을 때 경기가 더 잘 풀리는 것 같아요. 저는 지금 감독님, 코칭스태프와 일하는 것이 즐겁습니다. 이 체계에 있어서 감독님이 최고이고 저는 그 체계를 배우고 있기 때문에 저에게 많은 동기 부여가 됩니다.”

“That's something that's really enjoyable and I think on a personal level what's most exciting is there are so many things I can improve on and get better under him.”

“굉장히 즐거운 일이고 개인적으로는 제가 감독님 밑에서 많은 것을 배우고 더 좋은 선수가 되는 것이 가장 기대됩니다.”

Looking back on last season, Dier also discussed Son’s pursuit of the 2022 Premier League Golden Boot — which he won with 23 goals, tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — and his efforts to make sure the Korean forward believed he had what it takes.

지난 시즌을 돌이켜보면서 다이어는 손흥민이 23골을 넣으면서 리버풀의 살라와 나란히 프리미어 리그 골드부트를 수상한 것에 대해, 그리고 다이어가 손흥민에게 당시 했던 이야기에 대해서도 언급했다.

“Obviously I spoke to Sonny about it,” said Dier. “I really believed that he could win it and I just wanted to make sure he believed it as well. I think he did.

“물론 손흥민 선수에게도 이야기를 했죠. 저는 그가 정말 골든부트를 수상할 수 있다고 생각했고 그도 그렇게 진심으로 믿기를 바랐는데, 손흥민 선수도 믿고 있었던 것 같아요.”

“I’d always tell him before every game; you’re going to win the Golden Boot, you’re going to win the Golden Boot.”

“저는 모든 경기 시작 전에, 손흥민 너는 골든 부트를 수상할 거야, 꼭 수상할 거야라고 말했습니다.”

Dier said Son’s success last season was all thanks to hard work.

다이어는 손흥민의 성공적인 시즌 뒤에는 많은 노력이 있었다고 말했다.

“I was really, really happy when he did it and he really deserves it. He had an incredible season. To score that many goals and to not take penalties is an incredible achievement.’

“손흥민 선수가 수상을 했을 때 저는 정말 너무너무 기뻤고 그는 정말 받을 자격이 있습니다. 대단한 시즌을 보냈으니까요. 페널티 킥을 제외하고 골을 그렇게 많이 넣었다는 것은 놀라운 성과입니다.”

“There’s no reason he can’t [win it again] after what he did last season. I think if he did what he did last season again he would be very close. There are a lot of fantastic players in the Premier League and there is going to be a lot of competition, but I’m sure if he wants it, he can.”

“지난 시즌에 손흥민 선수의 성과를 보면, [이번 시즌에서 골든부트 수상을 또 못하란 보장은 없죠. 저번 시즌 처럼만 한다면, 또 굉장히 득점왕에 가까워질 수 있다고 생각합니다. 물론 프리미어 리그에는 좋은 선수가 많기 때문에 경쟁이 치열하겠지만, 손흥민 선수가 원한다면 가능하다고 생각합니다.”