[THINK ENGLISH] BTS가 그래미 무대에서 'Permission to dance'를 받다

보이 밴드 BTS [빅히트 뮤직]

K-pop boy band BTS will be performing at the 64th Grammy Awards set to take place on April 3. The Grammy Awards made its first announcement of performers for its upcoming event on Tuesday.

BTS gets 'Permission to dance' on Grammy stage again

BTS가 그래미 무대에서 'Permission to dance'를 받다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Monday, March 17, 2022

K-pop boy band BTS will be performing at the 64th Grammy Awards set to take place on April 3.

take place: 개최되다

4월 3일 BTS가 제64회 그래미 어워드 무대에 선다.

The Grammy Awards made its first announcement of performers for its upcoming event on Tuesday.

그래미 어워드는 공연하는 아티스트들의 명단을 16일 발표했다.

Other artists, who are also current nominees, are: Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlie, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

current: 현재

BTS를 비롯해 브라더스 오스본, 브랜디 칼라일, 빌리 아릴리시, 릴 나스 엑스와 잭 할로우, 올리비아 오드리고 등이 무대를 선보인다.

It will be BTS’s third performance at the Grammys. Its debut performance was in 2020 for the 62nd Grammys, where the boy band performed “Old Town Road” live on stage with Lil Nas X.

이번 무대는 BTS의 세번째 그래미 공연이다. 데뷔 무대는 2020년 제62회 그래미에서 릴 나스 엑스의 "올드 타운 로드"를 통해 합동 공연을 펼쳤다.

For the 63rd Grammys, the band showcased its own smash hit “Dynamite” (2020), which was performed in Seoul and streamed online due to the pandemic.

showcase: 선보이다

smash hit: 큰 히트, 인기 많은

제63회 시상식에서는 BTS의 인기곡인 "다이너마이트" (2020)의 단독 무대를 펼쳤지만, 코로나 팬데믹으로 인해 서울에서 공연하고 온라인 스트리밍했다.

For this year’s event, which will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, BTS will be performing live at the venue.

venue: 장소

이번 시상식은 MGM 라스베이거스 그랜드 가든 아레나에서 개최되며 BTS가 직접 참석하여 무대를 선보인다.

The event will also be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and livestreamed and available on demand on Paramount+.

available on demand: 주문형 서비스

시상식은 미국 TV 채널 CBS를 통해 생중계 될 예정이고 파라마운트+에서도 생중계되고 주문형 서비스로도 시청이 가능하다.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were originally set to take place on Jan. 31, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

postpone: 연기하다

올해 그래미 어워드는 원래 지난 1월 31일에 진행될 예정이었으나 코로나 팬데믹으로 인해 연기되었다.

BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter” (2021). It’s the band’s second nomination in the category

BTS는 "버터" (2021)로 '베스트 팝 듀오/그룹 퍼포먼스' 부문 수상 후보에 올랐다. 작년에 이어 같은 부문에 두번째 수상 후보로 오른다.