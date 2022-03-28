[THINK ENGLISH] 한국, 숙적 이란에게 득점 내어주지 않으며 2-0 격파

손흥민이 24일 서울월드컵경기장에서 이란을 상대로 열린 월드컵 최종 예선에서 선제골을 넣고 포효하고 있다. [연합]

Korea defeated Iran 2-0 in the penultimate qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday, beating their long-term rivals in a dominant performance at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul.

Korea blank old rivals Iran with 2-0 win in World Cup qualifier

한국, 숙적 이란에게 득점 내어주지 않으며 2-0 격파

Korea JoongAng Daily 온라인 기사

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Korea defeated Iran 2-0 in the penultimate qualifier for the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday, beating their long-term rivals in a dominant performance at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul.

penultimate: 끝에서 두 번째의

dominant: 지배적인, 우세한

한국은 24일 서울월드컵경기장에서 숙적 이란을 2-0으로 꺾으며 마지막에서 두 번째 최종예선전에서 압도적인 경기력을 보여주었다.

Pride and bragging rights were the main thing on the line in Thursday's game, and Korea earned both. Both countries have already earned their tickets to the World Cup, with the penultimate qualifier offering a chance for two of Asia’s biggest rivals to test their skills against each other in front of a sold-out crowd stadium.

pride: 자존심

sold-out: 매진



목요일 경기는 사실상 자존심이 걸린 경기였고 한국은 그 자존심을 지킬 수 있었다. 한국과 이란은 이미 월드컵 티켓을 확보한 상태로 경기장에 들어섰고 두 팀은 매진된 되어 관중들로 가득 찬 경기장에서 서로의 실력을 겨룰 수 있었다.

The win also allowed Korea to overtake Iran for the top spot in Group A in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the World Cup. Although the top two teams advance to the World Cup equally, Korea has always aimed to finish in the No. 1 spot.

이번 승리로 한국은 A조 1위 자리를 이란으로부터 탈환하게 되었다. 상위 두 팀이 모두 월드컵에 진출하기는 하지만 한국은 항상 1위 자리를 목표로 하고 있었다.

Head coach Paulo Bento played an unusually offensive lineup, not choosing to hold any of the big names back as fresh legs for the second half as he had done in previous qualifiers.

offensive: 공격적인

big names: 거물들

파울루 벤토 감독은 이례적으로 공격적인 라인업을 펼쳤다. 이전 예선전에서 거물급 선수들을 후반전을 위해 아껴두었던 것에 비해 이번에는 모두 그라운드에 내보냈다.

Instead, Korea had arguably the five strongest forwards the country has to offer on the pitch — Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, Bordeaux’s Hwang Ui-jo, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan, Mainz’s Lee Jae-sung and Gimcheon Sangmu’s Kwon Chang-hoon — with Jung Woo-young to back them up in a more traditional midfield role.

forward: 공격수

한국은 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민, 보르도의 황의조, 울버햄튼 원더러스의 황희찬, 마인츠의 이재성, 김천 상무의 권창훈까지 국내에서 가장 강력한 공격수 다섯명, 그리고 미드필더 정우영을 그라운드에 내보냈다.

Iran responded with an equally defensive approach, crowding their own box with bodies to shut down Korea’s attack. The Middle Eastern team may outrank Korea, but on an individual level, Korea had four players from three of Europe’s top leagues on the attack and Iran wasn’t taking any chances.

이란은 그만큼 방어적인 방법으로 대응했고, 한국의 공격을 막기 위해 이란 골대 앞을 수비수로 채웠다. 이란은 한국보다 FIFA 랭킹이 더 높기는 하지만, 선수들 개개인의 역량을 보았을 때 한국은 유럽의 3대 리그에 뛰고 있는 네 명의 유럽파 선수를 보유하고 있기 때문에 이란은 위험을 감수할 수 없었다.

Yet despite the all-out offensive and Korea’s 68 percent possession in the first half, the game stayed fairly matched and neither team was able to get much time in front of goal. There were only four shots in the entire half and just one of those was on target.

all-out: 총력을 기울인, 전면적인

한국이 전반전에 총공세를 펼치고 공을 68 퍼센트 점유했음에도 불구하고 양팀 모두 골 문 앞에 이르지 못한 채 경기는 비등비등하게 흘러갔다. 전반전 동안 오직 네 번의 슛팅이 있었고 단 한번의 유효슛팅이 있었다.

But that one was all that mattered, and it came from Korea’s captain Son two minutes into injury time. Son took control of the ball just outside the box, weaved through two defenders and then hammered the ball at the goal.

injury time: 연장 시간

box: 페널티 박스

weave through: 누비다

defender: 수비수

hammer: (공을) 뻥 차다

하지만 중요한 것은 그 한 번의 유효슛팅이었다. 주장 손흥민은 47분에 페널티 박스 부근에서 공을 컨트롤해 두명의 수비수를 제치고 중거리 슛으로 골문을 갈랐다.

The Taeguk Warriors appeared to struggle to find their feet at the second half, with Iran largely dominating the first 15 minutes after an initial flurry of chances.

후반전 시작 이후 태극 전사들은 제자리를 찾지 못하고 우왕좌왕하는 와중에 이란은 후반전 15분간 많은 기회를 만들었다.

That stalemate was broken in the 63rd minute with a well executed series of short passes that saw Hwang Hee-chan take the ball down the side of the box almost to the goal line and knock it back a few feet to Lee Jae-sung, who slotted it through the defenders to Kim Young-gwon to hammer into the back of the net.

stalemate: 교착상태

이 교착상태는 63분에 깨졌다. 황희찬이 골라인까지 공을 가지고 간 후 이재성에게 뒤로 짧은 패스를 해주었고 이재성이 수비진을 뚫고 김영권에게 패스를 해준 이후 김영권이 골망을 흔들었다.

Neither team was able to break through in the final 10 minutes of the game despite multiple opportunities, with Korea taking what ended up being an unexpectedly comfortable 2-0 win.

두 팀 모두 여러 번의 기회에도 불구하고 경기 마지막 10분 동안 득점 기회를 만들지 못했고 한국은 예상외로 편안한 2-0 승리를 거두었다.

With the victory, Korea have broken an 11-year run without a win against old rivals Iran. The Taeguk Warriors last win against the Middle Eastern side was at the Asian Cup in 2011, with Iran winning four and three draws since then.

이번 승리로 인해 한국은 숙적 이란과의 11년 간의 연속 무승 기록을 깼다. 마지막 이란을 상대로 한 승리는 2011년 아시안컵에서 왔고 그 이후 이란은 한국을 상대로 4승 3무를 기록했다.