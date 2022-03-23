[THINK ENGLISH] 로보어드바이저에 대한 회의적 시선 여전하지만 이용자는 늘고 있다

한 모델이 로보어드바이저 앱 ‘핀트’를 사용하고 있다. [디셈버앤컴퍼니]

Robo-advisors, long shunned by skeptical investors, started to attract customers in a serious way in 2020. The services use algorithms to make investment recommendations or actually trade for the customers, who input their interests and risk...

로보어드바이저에 대한 회의적 시선 여전하지만 이용자는 늘고 있다

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Robo-advisors, long shunned by skeptical investors, started to attract customers in a serious way in 2020.

lingering: 오래 계속되는, 질질 끄는

skepticism: 회의론

skeptical: 회의적인

robo-advisor: 로보어드바이저. robot(로봇)과 advisor(자문 전문가)의 합성어.

shun: 피하다

로보어드바이저는 이에 대해 회의적인 투자자들로부터 오랫동안 외면받아 왔다. 하지만 2020년부터는 로보어드바이저에 관심을 갖는 고객들이 늘어나고 있다.

The services use algorithms to make investment recommendations or actually trade for the customers, who input their interests and risk appetites for the programs to process. Assets available include everything from U.S. equities to gold. Human supervision is minimal.

recommendation: 추천, 권고

risk appetite: 위험 부담 성향

equities: 주식

assets: 자산

supervision: 감독, 지도

minimal: 최소의

로보어드바이저 서비스는 고객에게 투자를 추천하거나 실제 거래를 하는데 알고리즘을 이용한다. 고객들은 그들의 관심사와 위험 부담 성향을 프로그램에 입력한다. 미국 주식부터 금까지 모든 자산을 포함한다. 인간적 조언은 최소화한다.

Handing over a portfolio to a machine, or even taking advice from a computer, was not something the public readily accepted until recently. Few wanted a robot handling their financial affairs.

hand over: 이양하다, 넘겨주다

readily: 기꺼이, 쉽게

최근까지도 기계에 포트폴리오를 넘겨주거나 컴퓨터의 조언을 듣는 것은 쉽게 받아들여지지 않는 일이었다. 재무적인 일들을 로봇이 관리하는 걸 원하는 사람은 거의 없었다.

As of June 2021, 379,477 people used robo-advisors, according to Robo Advisor Test Bed Center, an organization under Koscom, a state-run financial IT solution company. That's up 81.7 percent on year. Assets under management totaled 1.76 trillion won, up 46.9 percent, during the same period.

state-run: 국가가 운영하는

국영 금융 IT 솔루션 회사인 코스콤 산하 조직인 ‘로보어드바이저 테스트센터’에 따르면 2021년 6월 기준 37만9477명이 로보어드바이저를 사용했다. 이는 1년 전에 비해 81.7% 높은 수치다. 전체 취급액은 1조7600억원으로 이는 같은 기간 46.9%가 증가한 것이다.

Big name robo-advisor apps in Korea include Fount, Quantec, Boolileo and Fint, and some are reporting strong returns. Fount claims an 11.2 percent rate of return in 2021. Last year, the Kospi rose 3.63 percent. The company takes 15 percent of the gain as a fee.

big name: 유명한

rate of return: 수익률

한국의 대표적인 로보어드바이저 앱으로는 파운트, 콴텍, 불릴레오, 핀트가 있다. 이 가운데 일부는 높은 수익률을 보였다고 밝혔다. 파운트는 2021년 11.1%의 수익률을 기록했다고 한다. 이 회사는 수수료로 수익의 15%를 가져간다.

"The goal of a robo-advisor is to offer annual seven to eight percent stable returns to anyone through global asset diversification," said Fount CEO Kim Young-bin. "The target return can be achieved when invested for at least six months or a year rather than three months or less.“

diversification: 다양화, 분산

target return: 목표 수익

파운트의 김영빈 대표는 “로보어드바이저의 목표는 연간 7~8%의 안정적인 수익을 제공하는 것”이라며 “목표 수익은 투자자들이 3개월 이하 단기로 투자할 때보다 최소 6개월에서 1년 투자하는 경우에 달성할 수 있다”고 말했다.

Fint, which manages around 100 billion won in total assets, reported a 20.7 percent rate of return for aggressive investors when they invested in foreign stocks in 2021, according to a report in December. It charges its customers 9.5 percent of the gains. In 2021, the Nasdaq Composite rose 21.4 percent and the S&P 500 rose 26.9 percent.

aggressive investor: 공격적인 투자자

Nasdaq Composite: 나스닥 종합지수

약 1000억 원의 자산을 운용하는 핀트는 2021년 외국 주식에 투자하는 공격적인 투자자들의 경우 20.7%의 수익률을 기록했다고 지난 12월 보고서에서 밝혔다. 이 회사는 수익의 9.5%를 수수료로 가져간다. 2021년 나스닥지수는 21.4% 올랐고, S&P지수는 26.9% 상승했다.

But some say rate of return is not the most crucial factor when it comes to robo-advisors.

crucial: 중대한, 결정적인

하지만 어떤 이들은 수익률은 로보어드바이저에 있어서 가장 결정적인 요소가 아니라고 말한다.

"Since robo-advisors were first introduced in Korea in September 2016, robo-advisors have often been solely evaluated and were criticized based on rates of return," said Lee Sung-bok, a financial services industry research fellow at the Korea Capital Market Institute. "But evaluating robo-advisors based on rate of return is not considering their fundamental role, which is to efficiently manage financial assets over the long term based on investor tendency."

evaluate: 평가하다

investor tendency: 투자자 성향

자본시장연구원 금융산업실 이성복 연구위원은 “로보어드바이저가 처음 한국에 등장한 2016년 9월 이후 많은 경우 수익률로만 평가받고 비판도 받아왔다”며 “하지만 수익률에 근거해서 로보어드바이저를 평가하는 것은 근본적인 역할을 고려하지 않은 것”이라고 말했다. 그는 “로보어드바이저의 근본적인 역할은 투자자의 성향에 근거해 금융자산을 장기간 효율적으로 관리하는 것”이라고 말했다.

An efficient asset manager timely readjusts a portfolio depending on the market situations and ultimately increases returns while lowering risk, according to Lee.

readjust: 재조정하다

그는 또 효율적인 자산 관리자는 시장 상황에 따라 적기에 포트폴리오를 재조정하고 위험을 낮추고 최종 수익을 높인다고 했다.

The primary target is young people who are able to wait for returns over the long term.

primary target: 주요 목표

주요 타겟 고객은 장기적으로 수익을 기다릴 수 있는 젊은이들이다.

"Our service is for people in their 20s and 30s who are able to invest through their retirement," said Kang Su-jin, a spokesperson for December & Company, which runs Fint. "Though the amount of assets they have is relatively small, their purchasing power will grow as they age. So the fact that they experience the service and consider it as a new way to invest is important to us.“

retirement: 은퇴

purchasing power: 구매력

핀트를 운영하는 ‘디셈버앤컴퍼니’의 강수진 홍보담당은 “우리의 서비스는 은퇴할 때까지 투자할 수 있는 2030대를 위한 것”이라며 “그들이 보유하고 있는 자산의 양이 상대적으로 적지만 그들 역시 나이를 먹어가면서 구매력이 높아질 것이다. 따라서 그들이 이 서비스를 경험하고 새로운 투자 방법으로 생각하고 있다는 것이 우리에게는 중요하다”고 말했다.

Robo-advisors face a number of challenges, not the least of which is the technology itself, which the companies market as "AI.“

로보어드바이저는 여러 도전에 직면해 있지만 그 중 주요 문제 중 하나는 로보어드바이저 업체가 AI라고 말하는 기술이다

"Since AI still isn't able to perfectly create its own knowledge, the portfolios it offers are quite standardized," said Won Chae-hwan, a finance professor at Sogang Business School. "It can't take into consideration personal factors when creating or adjusting a portfolio."

standardize: 표준화하다

personal factor: 인간적 요소 take into consideration: ~을 고려하다

서강대 경영학부 원재환 교수는 “아직 AI는 자체적인 지식을 생산할 수 없고, 제공하는 포트폴리오는 상당히 표준화된 형태에 그치고 있다”며 “AI는 포트폴리오를 짜거나 재조정할 때 인간적인 요소들을 고려할 수 없다”고 말했다.