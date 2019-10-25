1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE JIHYO Suffers From Excessive Hate Comments

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jihyo is suffering from rash hate comments.

JYP Entertainment acknowledges the seriousness and takes action

On the 23rd of October, JYP Entertainment revealed that they registered a complaint on hate comments, and would not allow favorable arrangements whatsoever.

They said "On certain online communities, the sincerity of hate comments towards Twice containing defamation, personal abuse, and sexual harassment was serious, and we filed a letter of complaint to the police on the 2nd of October."

They added that they will take the strongest stance legally possible, since this is a problem that can seriously affect the artists' rights and mental fatigue.

The situation has indeed been quite serious. These are just some of the examples of comments that are constantly posted on articles related to Jihyo.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

People can be so cruel sometimes.

We hope Twice, and especially Jihyo is okay, and the people who left malicious comments are properly legally punished.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
BTS RM Visits Art Exhibition Celebrating Korean History

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT