Listen To JUNGKOOK Wasting His Vocal Skills While Waiting For His Dinner

Before we get into what happened last night, I should mention how big of a fan Jungkook is of 'Samgyeopsal'. For those of you who aren't familiar with this Korean meal, it is barbecued pork belly which is usually consumed with various vegetables such as lettuce and garlic and also a special sauce called Ssamjang.

Is it weird that I want to set it as my ring tone?

A few months ago, Jungkook raved over the brilliance of Samgyeopsal during a V Live.

"See? You even get to eat vegetables like lettuce. Protein and a little bit of fat, and vegetables. And carbohydrate. You get everything with this beautiful piece of pork delivered to you. It deserves full credit. It is perfect."

Yesterday, while Jungkook was waiting for this perfect dish to be delivered, he just couldn't contain his excitement.

"Dear Armys~What are you up to? I am having dinner soon~ (chuckles)"

5 minutes later he tweeted again.

"Sam~gyeopsal is being delivered. Let's all have Samgyeopsal~"

And again.

"After I finish my meal, I'll post a pic~ Will you guys post pics too?"

And finally, this.

"After I finish, I'll tweet and go to bed~ You guys enjoy your meal too and sleep tight!!! Sleep tight~"

And sure enough, he tweeted what he ate and the Twitter rage finally came to an end. If you see close enough, you can see that he already took a bite before taking the picture.

Armys were quick to find out where he ordered the Samgyeopsal! Is it going to become the new Jungkook set?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

An Exhaustive Summary of BTS Jungkook's Spectacular Birthday