사회

An Exhaustive Summary of BTS Jungkook's 23rd Birthday

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"Golden Maknae" Jungkook of worldwide K-pop sensation BTS turned 23 yesterday, and his birthday celebrations were absolutely spectacular.

He broke the Internet. His fans helped save the planet. His pal Justin casually wished him happy birthday. No biggie.

As soon as the clock struck midnight, the members of BTS started posting birthday wishes on their shared Twitter account. The oldest of the group, Jin, confidently took the lead and emphasized in his caption that he "was the first [to post]". However, the screenshot he uploaded of his conversation with Jungkook showed that he had sent his birthday wishes 2 days ahead, revealing that he was actually worried he'd forget to wish him happy birthday at all.

Not long after, the rest of the group followed as they posted their own birthday wishes to Jungkook, all just as silly as Jin's.

30 minutes into the day, hashtags related to his birthday had already took over the trending topics section on Twitter. Both Weverse and Twitter experienced lagging due to high levels of traffic during this time and although unconfirmed, fans speculated it was their own doing.

But the surprises didn't end there. Musicians Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj hopped on board to congratulate Jungkook along with the rest of the world. Minaj commented on a fan's request to wish her "oppa" happy birthday while Bieber went out of his way to formulate a celebratory tweet himself. Jungkook has previously expressed his support for Bieber and his music - he even released a cover version of Bieber's song 'Nothing Like Us'. Taking this into account, fans were incredibly happy to see the two stars connecting. Considering that the official BTS account retweeted Bieber's post, we assume that Jungkook was too.

Fans also expressed their love for Jungkook in a unique, environmentally beneficial way. Coordinated in purple, the official color of BTS, fans in France gathered to clean up litter on the streets. Along with hashtags "CleanForJK" and "ProjectBTS," fans shared photos of the good deed, dedicating it to the star on his special day. BTS fans had often pointed to BTS as the reason behind positive changes in their lives and communities - this instance might just have become the perfect example.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Fans continued to disseminate creative hashtags all over the Net. The most popularly hashtagged statements included "Happy Jungkook Day" and "정국이는 무슨일이 있어도 행복해야해" which translates to "Jungkook, be happy no matter what." In this manner, the singer was showered with non-stop affection by millions of fans around the world over the course of the day.

In response to this whirlwind of joy, Jungkook tweeted a selfie post thanking the fans for "making him happy," seemingly referring to the personalized hashtag created by his fans. Then, he added a pleasant surprise - a sneak peek of his upcoming song. Jungkook is capable of singing at a wide vocal range, but he focused on lower cords for this particular song. His low and deep voice paired with the black background of the video established a dreamlike sentiment, having fans truly float in clouds. With this wonderful tease, the star's 23rd birthday came to a close. Although fans are aware that BTS has recently entered a resting period, they will certainly be waiting for the full version of JK's song.

By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

