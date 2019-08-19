1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Recorded Evidence of Vote Rigging Found on Produce X 101 Staff's Phone By Police

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

More evidence of vote rigging by the Produce X 101 staff has been found by the police. They have found an audio file where the staff mentions the manipulation of vote counts.

Meanwhile, X1 is still releasing teaser images and track list for their debut album in August 27th

On July 31st, the Seoul Police Cyber Bureau has started a search operation in the CJ E&M offices and the vote count data storage company.

According to reports, an audio file where the staff clearly mentions the vote rigging was found by the police. They also mentioned other vote manipulations from previous seasons of the show. Therefore the police underwent a 2nd search operation in the CJ E&M office and the staff's residential area.

Unfortunately, the police couldn't provide any more details. However, they did mention that they are currently examining if they can charge the Produce X 101 staff against obstruction of business for incorrectly announcing the ranking of contestants.

Meanwhile, X1 is still continuing to release teaser images and videos on their social media and YouTube regardless of recent controversies.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS JIMIN and ERIC NAM Spotted in Alec Benjamin's Seoul Concert

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT