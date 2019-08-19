Recorded Evidence of Vote Rigging Found on Produce X 101 Staff's Phone By Police

More evidence of vote rigging by the Produce X 101 staff has been found by the police. They have found an audio file where the staff mentions the manipulation of vote counts.

Meanwhile, X1 is still releasing teaser images and track list for their debut album in August 27th

On July 31st, the Seoul Police Cyber Bureau has started a search operation in the CJ E&M offices and the vote count data storage company.

According to reports, an audio file where the staff clearly mentions the vote rigging was found by the police. They also mentioned other vote manipulations from previous seasons of the show. Therefore the police underwent a 2nd search operation in the CJ E&M office and the staff's residential area.

Unfortunately, the police couldn't provide any more details. However, they did mention that they are currently examining if they can charge the Produce X 101 staff against obstruction of business for incorrectly announcing the ranking of contestants.

Meanwhile, X1 is still continuing to release teaser images and videos on their social media and YouTube regardless of recent controversies.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

