사회

BTS JIMIN and ERIC NAM Spotted in Alec Benjamin's Seoul Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On August 18th, Jimin and Eric Nam were spotted in MUV Hall, Seoul at Alec Benjamin's concert.

Alec Benjamin even sang a little bit of BTS' Fake Love!

A few days ago, Jimin received a Tweet from Alec Benjamin who invited Jimin to his show in Seoul.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

His invitation was probably because he noticed that Jimin included a few of his songs on his Spotify playlist including Water Foundation, If I Killed Someone For You, and many more.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

So Jimin and Eric Nam attended Alec Benjamin's show and enjoyed the performance from the 2nd floor. Fans who were recording the show was surprised to find out that Jimin was also filmed in the same shot!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Alec Benjamin also sang a little bit of BTS' Fake Love right in front of Jimin!

After the show Jimin tweeted Alec Benjamin "Your voice is heavenly. Thanks for coming.", which he replied "You're the best :) (heart emoji)".

Alec also tweeted "SEOUL WAS AMAZING! thanks so much for coming to my show, Jimin", with a picture of the two standing together.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

