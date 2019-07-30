1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Releases New Campaign Video to Celebrate International Friendship Day

중앙일보

입력

Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

BTS' LOVE MYSELF global campaign video was released today in celebration of International Friendship Day.

BTS is spreading love and kindness around the world

The video was filmed with the UN to promote their campaign to end school violence and to commemorate International Friendship Day declared by the UN. The video includes the message of appeal toward families, schools, and society to bring interest in adolescents and children all around the world who are vulnerable to various violence and to show those who are suffering from school violence that kindness and friendship can be very powerful.

The video was made as a part of the Love Myself campaign which is launched by BigHit and UNICEF, and UNICEF's 'ENDviolence' campaign. It is made in 6 different languages including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and also for the very first time, Korean.

The 2 and a half minute video portrays friends who show kindness and warm friendship towards those who suffer from school violence and cyberbullying. It tells the viewers to become better people who respect one another and spread kindness.

BTS members said "The LOVE MYSELF campaign is a campaign that tells adolescents and children globally to find love within themselves, and to spread the love to others" and that they hope the violence will be stopped throughout the world by spreading love and kindness.

UNICEF Korea secretary general Lee Ki-chul spoke "We're very glad that BTS who spread messages of hope to teenagers all over the world is participating in this global campaign of UNICEF to stop the violence. We hope that this video to commemorate International Friendship Day will bring courage and comfort to children and adolescents, and become an opportunity to spread 'kindness'".

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
JUNGKOOK Shares Group Photo of 97 Line Idols

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT