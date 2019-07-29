1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK Shares Group Photo of 97 Line Idols

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

On July 28th, Jungkook blessed us by showing a glimpse of the famous 97 line celebrity gathering.

Their friendship is everything we didn't know we needed

If you're a die hard K-Pop fan, you've probably heard about the group chat of male idols who were born in the year 1997. Members of this exclusive group includes BTS Jungkook, Got7 Yugyeom and BamBam, Seventeen DK, Minkyu, and The8, Astro Cha Eunwoo and NCT 127 Jaehyun.

In the photo that Jungkook posted on Twitter captioned "Gu-chil-s (97 line)", Yugyeom, Minkyu, Cha Eunwoo and Jungkook are seen sitting down in a restaurant. Unlike the bright, colorful, and charismatic idols they become on stage, they seem chilled out wearing comfortable outfits with no makeup.

We really need an explanation to what happened in the year 1997!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BIGHIT Might Just Become The Biggest Entertainment Company In Korea

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT