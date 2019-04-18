Harry Styles Seen at BLACKPINK LA Concert?!

See all the beautiful rows of bright pink lights shining from the light sticks of all the Blinks. BLACKPINK just finished their first concert of BLACKPINK’s In Your Area 2019 world tour with KIA in LA The Forum, April 17 8 PM PDT.

This is so unexpected!

To fans surprise, Harry Styles from One Direction was caught among Blinks in BLACKPINK’s concert. DJ Snake has also attended their concert and he even posted an Instagram story of BLACKPINK’s stage.

He seems to be enjoying the show!

Not too long ago Harry started following Jennie on Instagram which shocked many fans because he is usually not active on Instagram.

Both fandoms of each artist are surprised by his unexpected appearance, hoping for more future interaction between the two.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com