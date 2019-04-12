1 읽는 중

BTS's RUN Becomes The Group's 17th Music Video To Hit 100 Million Views

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS official Facebook Page

Photo from BTS official Facebook Page

The music video of BTS's RUN has hit 100 million view milestone on YouTube.

This is insane

According to BigHit, RUN off of BTS's fourth mini album that was released in November 2015, Hwayangyeonhwa pt.2, exceeded 100 million views as of April 12. This is a figure totalled solely from 1theK, one of the YouTube channels where the music video is uploaded. When tallied up with the views from BigHit YouTube channel, the number amounts to 130 million.

With such enormous figure, the K-pop boy band smashed the record as a Korean artist to have the most music videos with over 100 million views by possessing 17 of them.

Though the music video is 7 minute and 30 second long, which is fairly lengthy for a music video, it has gotten consistent love and attention from both domestic and international fans over the last 3 and a half years ever since its release.

By Jay Yoo and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

