A 22-Year-Old Makes Online Community For BTS Fans Himself

BTKU, a fan community for an internationally famed boy band, BTS opened on the 22nd this month. BTKU is a community that is created by an ARMY and has been getting attention even before its opening.

Exclusively for BTS fans!

BTKU is a combination of words BTS and "Deoku", a Korean word for a fan. This community is dedicated to compiling BTS related information and posts that are shared by fans in other portal sites.

In the announcement on the web site, the fan who made the site said, "This community is run a nonprofit basis. I just didn't want to see bad comments on news about BTS and plus, there are too much information of them for me to look through after work. So BTKU was created based on my desire to enjoy things with people who love the same thing as I do more conveniently" he explained, "I developed a system that automatically curates data from YouTube, Naver, Daum, Twitter, Facebook and more of platforms on a hourly basis through big data technology".

The fan community allows members to get updates on BTS, share posts with other fans, and enjoy BTS's photos and videos and more.

The developer of the community is known to be 22-year-old fan who works in a brand strategy & planning team of a design firm while being a devoted BTS fan. A colleague of the fan said, "He loves Jung Kook. He always says 'Oh, Jung Kook hyung!' whenever he sees a rabbit. And I also remember that he cried because he failed at getting a ticket to BTS concert."

Fans are delighted at the news of its opening. Click here to browse the community!

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com