JIN's Heartfelt(?) Messages to J-HOPE on His Birthday

J-Hope's birthday was on February 18th, a few days ago, but the celebration seems to just keep on continuing on!
Well I guess that was nice of him?
Earlier on the 20th, J-Hope posted a few pictures along with a short message on the BTS members' Twitter account. The Tweet reads, "The present and letter from Jin hyung ㅠ.ㅠ And the behind (the scenes)...."
The hand-written letter left a lot to the imagination, with very little actual writing. Written with a very child-like penmanship, Jin's letter read:
"Ah . J-Hope Happy birthday, I said!
The beauty of blank space
Jin"
The letter exudes Jin's quirky character and unique sense of humor, which ARMYs loved to see. Along with the picture of the letter, J-Hope also uploaded a screenshot of the Kakao Talk messages that Jin sent him on his "birthday," right as the clock striked 12.
(February 17th, 2019 @00:01)
"Seokjin Hyung: J-Hope, happy birthday.
Got it?
J-Hope: It's not (my birthday) now
Are you for real?
hahahaha
Seokjin Hyung: Hm
Submerge (shrinking away out of embarrassment)
J-Hope: Hahahahahaha I'm going crazy ahahahahahahah"
But... it actually was not his birthday! One day early, oops! Fans still loved seeing the two boys' close relationship, commenting that it was a conversation only possible between two people in such a close relationship. Both hilarious and adorable, we can never have too much J-Hope or Jin!
By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com