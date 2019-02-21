1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JIN's Heartfelt(?) Messages to J-HOPE on His Birthday

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

J-Hope's birthday was on February 18th, a few days ago, but the celebration seems to just keep on continuing on!

Well I guess that was nice of him?

Earlier on the 20th, J-Hope posted a few pictures along with a short message on the BTS members' Twitter account. The Tweet reads, "The present and letter from Jin hyung ㅠ.ㅠ And the behind (the scenes)...."

The hand-written letter left a lot to the imagination, with very little actual writing. Written with a very child-like penmanship, Jin's letter read:

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

"Ah  .  J-Hope    Happy birthday, I said!

The beauty of blank space

Jin"

The letter exudes Jin's quirky character and unique sense of humor, which ARMYs loved to see. Along with the picture of the letter, J-Hope also uploaded a screenshot of the Kakao Talk messages that Jin sent him on his "birthday," right as the clock striked 12.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

(February 17th, 2019 @00:01)
"Seokjin Hyung: J-Hope, happy birthday.
Got it?

J-Hope: It's not (my birthday) now
Are you for real?
hahahaha

Seokjin Hyung: Hm
Submerge (shrinking away out of embarrassment)

J-Hope: Hahahahahaha I'm going crazy ahahahahahahah"

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

But... it actually was not his birthday! One day early, oops! Fans still loved seeing the two boys' close relationship, commenting that it was a conversation only possible between two people in such a close relationship. Both hilarious and adorable, we can never have too much J-Hope or Jin!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT