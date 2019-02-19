Sports BTS Members Played During School??

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

With the moves that all members of BTS sport during their live shows, there is not a doubt in anyone's mind that BTS is coordinated and athletic. But do you know what sports different members participated in during their younger years in school? Here, we take a look at the unique sports hobbies that five of the different members played.

They're all so talented in their own ways- then and now!!

Jin

Ever since he was young, Jin has enjoyed all sorts of board sports, and he rides them well indeed. He has good strength and balance, which helps him as he rides his snowboard, sandboard, wake board, and whatever else!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Suga

While Suga was still in school, he played on the basketball team positioned as a shooting guard. There is even a rumor that that may have been how he got the name Suga- "Shoo"ting "Gua"rd (editor's note: in Korean, Suga is spelt the same as the first syllables from "Shooting" and "Guard," but please understand that the English spelling is slightly different).

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

J-Hope 

J-Hope played tennis during his schooling, but probably not for a reason you would expect. Apparently, the teacher asked if there were any students who would like to play tennis, and J-Hope was stretching at the time. The teacher interpreted that as a raised hand signaling he would like to play tennis, and thus it began!

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jimin 

Jimin did Kendo, Japanese fencing, for seven years and also had a black belt in Taekwondo. Jimin entered the Busan High School of Arts as top of the class, which was the first time for someone from the dance major, as he majored in Contemporary Dance.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Jungkook

Past photos of Jungkook doing Taekwondo are infamous among ARMY. He also won an award for handball, and overall is notably athletic. At the Idol Star Athletics Championships he participated in the relay race and won gold with him as the last runner.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Can you Voomies think of any other activities that members do or did that we are missing? Let us know in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

