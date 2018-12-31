1 읽는 중

TWICE TZUYU No. 2 on "The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2018"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

TC Candler has come out with their list of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2018, and Tzuyu from TWICE came in as runner up at second place.

And she's so deserving! Congratulations to them all!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The results of the yearly evaluation came out a few days ago on December 28th. TC Candler is a professional film critic and has been coming out with the lists of the 100 Most Beautiful and Handsome Faces of the Year ever since 1990. The lists include people from diverse races and ethnicities from countries from all around the world.

Considering the astounding amount of female celebrities from all around the globe, making it into the top 100 list at all is a tremendous feat. Making it all the way to second place shows some real recognition for Tzuyu and her beauty. This was her fourth appearance on the list, last year coming in at number three.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Other K-pop stars that made it into the top ten include Nana from After School at number 6 and Lisa from BLACKPINK at number 9, with quite a few others making the list farther down, including Jennie, Suzy, and Wonyoung.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The number one spot on the list was given to Thylane Blondeau, a French model, for the second time.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

