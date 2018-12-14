1 읽는 중

Breaking! GOT7 Wins TikTok Most Popular Artist at MAMA 2018

중앙일보

이정봉 기자 
Screenshot from MAMA

On December 14th, GOT7 won TikTok Most Popular Artist at 2018 MAMA that took place in Hong Kong AsiaWorld-ExpoArena.

Congratulations, GOT7!!!

This year, GOT7, who has been steadily growing, surely demonstrated the potential to be a global star.

GOT7 who released their 3rd full-length repackage album, Present: You & Me Edition on December 3rd, has put out 3 new tracks this year. They especially made an excellent result outside the country. The boyband traveled around the world such as Seoul, Thailand, Macao, Moscow, Berlin, Paris, North America, and even South America to have a concert. Among them, their LA concert was even selected to be one of Top 10 Hot Tour List by Billboard.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

