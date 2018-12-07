1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Sends Recordings to ED SHEERAN?? SUGA Hints at Something Big

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Online Community

Photos from Online Community

What has only been hinted at previously, fans can now rest assured that it is indeed true. BTS is making a collab with Ed Sheeran.

Sounds like something is brewing behind stage!

Last month, a British media outlet, Heat & Heatworld released a video of Ed Sheeran on their Twitter, in which Ed Sheeran responded to a fan's comment saying they want a BTS x Ed Sheeran collaboration by saying that he "wrote a song that [he] thinks [BTS] might be messing with."

Even before this, Ed Sheeran has mentioned BTS on his Instagram stories, congratulating them on their new album at the time, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

On December 5th, Suga posted a "teaser" picture on the BTS Twitter account of voice files on their computer, with a comment saying "hmm... this is for you" and then tagging Ed Sheeran.

There is not much more room for debate here any longer, it appears as though this international star collaboration will really come true! Fans cannot wait to learn more about what's to come, and the teaser by Suga only added to their anticipation. "Yoongi how dare you tease us!" "I can't believe this is happening I cannot wait" and "This is going to be legendary."

Fans have spoken, and stars have listened. Stay tuned for more updates on this collaboration!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT