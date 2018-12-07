BTS Sends Recordings to ED SHEERAN?? SUGA Hints at Something Big

What has only been hinted at previously, fans can now rest assured that it is indeed true. BTS is making a collab with Ed Sheeran.

Sounds like something is brewing behind stage!

Last month, a British media outlet, Heat & Heatworld released a video of Ed Sheeran on their Twitter, in which Ed Sheeran responded to a fan's comment saying they want a BTS x Ed Sheeran collaboration by saying that he "wrote a song that [he] thinks [BTS] might be messing with."

Even before this, Ed Sheeran has mentioned BTS on his Instagram stories, congratulating them on their new album at the time, LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

On December 5th, Suga posted a "teaser" picture on the BTS Twitter account of voice files on their computer, with a comment saying "hmm... this is for you" and then tagging Ed Sheeran.

There is not much more room for debate here any longer, it appears as though this international star collaboration will really come true! Fans cannot wait to learn more about what's to come, and the teaser by Suga only added to their anticipation. "Yoongi how dare you tease us!" "I can't believe this is happening I cannot wait" and "This is going to be legendary."

Fans have spoken, and stars have listened. Stay tuned for more updates on this collaboration!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com