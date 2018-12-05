1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS And BLACKPINK Being Polite To Each Other Caught People's Eyes

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

A few days ago, December started with 2018 Melon Music Awards.

Respecting each other means a lot

As many of K-POP fans already know, a lot of idol groups were present at the event.
There, BTS and BLACKPINK were seated adjacent to each other.

Fans caught a moment where the two groups being polite to each other and other idols.

In the first clip, it is seen that as other idol members come in to take a seat, BLACKPINK and BTS members stand up to take a bow at them.

And in the second clip, BLACKPINK comes back to their seats. The first thing we can see is BTS, who was sitting right behind BLACKPINK standing up to exchange bows with them.

It might be seen as something that isn't that special. But what fans like about it is the fact that the two of the best K-POP idol groups are being respectful and polite to each other as well as other idols.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT