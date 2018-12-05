Young and Rich and Handsome! BTS Appears in Gucci From Head to Toe?

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

It's the Melon Music Awards, and all seven BTS members appear overlaid in a luxury brand. They might as well have appeared cloaked in a layer of gold, as the seven global stars walked the red carpet confidently flaunting the all-too-easily recognizable logo of Gucci.

Swathed in a $3500 worth of premium brand...without sponsorship?

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

The silent intake of breath and the inaudible squeals of surprise can almost be heard amongst the raising of the eyebrows and the jaw-dropping gapes. Yet, nothing seems out of place, because isn't it only natural for the best to only wear, well the best?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

From a preppy jacket-knit combo out of the Pre-fall collection, elaborate sweater over shirt look with the signature Gucci pattern, to the sophisticated plaid coats with the renowned NY embroidery, BTS completely stole the spotlight, even before they stepped out for their first stage performance (which was in itself legendary).

Photos from Gucci

Photos from Gucci

No one questioned whether it suited. Could we expect the international celebrities to wear anything less? Yet, as a direct sponsorship continues to become more and more ambiguous due to a lack of confirmation, many netizens and fans have taken to the belief that BTS buy their own Gucci themselves, all $3500 worth.

Photos from Online Community

Photos from Online Community

The seven-member boy band's love for this premium brand is not classified knowledge. From big-name events such as the AMA during their World Tour to ordinary snapshots of daily life, BTS members have been caught in Gucci. Considering BTS' prominence and fame, it wouldn't be a too far shot to suggest that these outfits are not from a Gucci sponsorship, but directly from their own personal wardrobe.

Photo from NEWS1

Photo from NEWS1

Photos from Online Community

Photos from Online Community

Even in their recent car advertisement, the watch that J-Hope had been wearing has caught the netizen's attention, revealing it to be an Audemars Piguet watch that is more expensive than the car itself.

Photo from Hyundai

Photo from Hyundai

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Of course, nothing less should be expected from BTS, only the world's most popular idol group. The K-Pop phenomenon that elevated the name "idol" itself to one that goes unquestioned when swathed in luxury brands from head to toe.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

