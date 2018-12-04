1 읽는 중

KANG DANEIL's Manners Like None Other!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Kang Daniel and the other Wanna One members were standing on stage during the loud and slightly disordered 2018 Melon Music Awards (MMA) on December 1st.

Nobody in the world can match up to a guy like Daniel!

A certain fan picked up these clips of Daniel, and fans are oozing at how considerate Daniel is with his good manners.

Here he is, shaking his finger at fans who called his name, motioning for them to not call him and instead clap for and cheer for the people whose names are being called.

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

Clap, applause! Okay? Got it!

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

The fans got the message, Daniel says "okay!"

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

No A+ here, but instead a thumbs up and a smile!

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

GIF from Online Community

And just like that, after listening to other groups get called up to receive their awards, the crowd including Daniel fans went wild, giving a round of applause, just like Daniel himself, in consideration of the other groups.

The world needs more idols like Daniel, with good respect and consideration for others! No matter your bias or your favorite group, it's always a good idea to practice consideration and good, polite manners!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

