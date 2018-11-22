IU Disney Princess? The Dress That Covered the Stage

IU's dress during her 10th Anniversary Tour Concert captivated the audience with her surreal beauty.

You've never seen a dress like this

IU's Concert Tour, dlwlrma opened on the 28th of October in Busan, Korea. Since then IU has held a total of four concerts in Korea, and each time, she has appeared for the final performance in a dazzling white dress reminiscent of a Disney Princess.

Covering almost all of the stage the dress spread itself across the podium, Dazzling like a million stars in the deep dark sky, from bird's-eye view the dress looked even more magnificent.

During her concert, IU is said to have sung through all of her top hits along with other track singles. The songs weaved together in a story-like fashion, making the concert seem almost like an omnibus movie.

A powerful vocalist, IU proved her talents once again, mesmerizing her fans with both her loveliness and her voice. Besides a few guest singers, IU single-handedly sang through the full concert lasting from four to five hours.

IU has finished all of her concerts in Korea and will move on to her Asia tour beginning with Hong Kong on the 8th of December to Singapore, Bangkok, and finally Taipei, ending the full tour on Christmas day.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

