BTS Walks Red Carpet in Deadly Suits

On the 6th of November yesterday MGA held a red carpet walk to celebrate the stars nominated for the upcoming awards. The last to walk out on the red carpet was, to no one's surprise, this year's most highly featured boy band, BTS.

BTS looking hotter than ever, successfully pulling off a smart suit and tie look

They specifically drew the attention of the fans and reporters in attendance however, with their choice of attire for the big day: our stars lined in a heart-stopping black suit and tie fashion, looking both smart and deadly as they wrapped up the red carpet.

Being professionals of the stage, it was both rare and exciting to see the boy band dressed in trendy formal wear, diverging from their original style. On that day especially, this K-Pop phenomenon was all charisma and masculinity, ensuing a loud roar at their entrance from the audience in presence.

Jimin made his appearance in a sharp blazer suit look, as members RM, Jungkook and Jin showcased their broad shoulders in a long dark coats, with shades of grey, black, and pleather. At the same time, V flaunts his style with an over-sized double layered blazer while Suga exudes chic as he effortlessly eases a black blazer over his knit. J-Hope is a splash of color as his choice of suit makes a statement as bold as his name, balancing out nicely the BTS signature look with the occasion.

Our group of boys went on to receive a total of 5 awards, 7 including the awards given to the members of their Big Hit team. Not only can we be proud of this team for their message, talent, and endless pursuit for the top, but we can also sleep happy, assured that our top stars also know how to dress for the best.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

