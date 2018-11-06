BREAKING! BTS Wins ARTIST OF THE YEAR at 2018 MGA

BTS wins Artist of the Year of Daesang category at The 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards (2018 MGA) for its 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer.

Congratulations, BTS!!!

The 2018 MGA was held at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon.

BTS made the year 2018 even greater than the year 2017 with the prodigious album Love Yourself: Tear, and Love Yourself: Answer, which debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Album chart.

This seven-member group had their comeback stage at 2018 Billboards Music Awards on May 20 and won the Top Social Media Artist Award for two consecutive years.

And they were awarded the Favorite Social Artist at 2018 American Music Awards. BTS has geared up their boost since their first American nationwide televised appearance at the 2017 BBMAs.

They also have spent lots of time filming famous American television shows and attending awards such as The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, KTLA, 2017 AMA, Access Hollywood, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dick Clark‘s Rockin’ New Years Eve, America‘s Got Talent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Good Morning America ever since their debut in the U.S.

Furthermore, they made giant steps in 2018 and it is considered that the year 2018 is again the year of BTS as well as 2017.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com