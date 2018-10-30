1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Footage of BTS V Being a Good-Hearted Man

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

There is a fact that fans know but others who are not a huge fan of BTS's might not know.

His appearance isn't the only thing that is good of him.

It is that V is such a sweet guy who talks and acts in a way that pleases others.
Let's take a moment to appreciate those moments.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

"Look at the birds"

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

"They must be going for a morning walk"

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

V told the staff that he wants to keep RM company while he walks up the mountain for the penalty even when he doesn't have to.

He finds out that someone ate some of his sausages, but he says, "I will get another one" without even asking who it was nor complaining about it.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

It seems as if small manners like this is natural for him.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

He takes a mask off of his friend's face when he falls asleep with the mask on.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

He doesn't hesitate to hold the script for Jin.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

In addition, he lets his little brother take his turn to make a speech.

When V was eating, Jimin talked about how he wants to sew his pants because they are too big for him.

After figuring out Jimin needs thread and a needle, V bought them for him.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

This is what a nameless painter who V bought a drawing from said about V:

I had a chance to show my gallery to V for about half an hour. He was very polite and was passionate about learning about art.

When he was about to leave, he leaned slightly forward towards me, grabbed my hands, looking right in my eyes and said, "May your day shine ."

It is known that there is a typical wish that V always makes.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I hope you don't get sick and be happy.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Q: Taehyung! On Chuseok, what wish would you make upon the full moon?

A: A wish that people around me staying healthy

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Q: Taehyung, if God were to grant you a wish, what would it be?

A: I don't have any more wishes if my people stay healthy and happy.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Q: A well-wishing remark for ARMY?

A: My wish is fulfilled for the new year if ARMY is happy.

In the BTS's concert that took place in Paris,
V said a sentence in Franch that made local fans go ecstatic.

"Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain. Merci."
"I love you more than I did yesterday and less than I will tomorrow. Thank you."

Also, we can see that V is so adultlike in terms of how considerate he is.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I started to think about others more than myself.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

If I consider others who work for me first before I think about myself,

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

I am able to act even better than I was going to.

Gif from online community

Gif from online community

"Kim Taehyung is what 'positivity' was born as a human being"

At this point, it is just undisputed that V is a person who isn't just good-looking but also an individual who is very thoughtful and down-to-earth.

As a member of BTS, we hope to see him perform well as an artist and witness more of his pleasant personality as a human being.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT