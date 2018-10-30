Footage of BTS V Being a Good-Hearted Man

There is a fact that fans know but others who are not a huge fan of BTS's might not know.

His appearance isn't the only thing that is good of him.

It is that V is such a sweet guy who talks and acts in a way that pleases others.

Let's take a moment to appreciate those moments.

"Look at the birds"

"They must be going for a morning walk"

V told the staff that he wants to keep RM company while he walks up the mountain for the penalty even when he doesn't have to.

He finds out that someone ate some of his sausages, but he says, "I will get another one" without even asking who it was nor complaining about it.

It seems as if small manners like this is natural for him.

He takes a mask off of his friend's face when he falls asleep with the mask on.

He doesn't hesitate to hold the script for Jin.

In addition, he lets his little brother take his turn to make a speech.

When V was eating, Jimin talked about how he wants to sew his pants because they are too big for him.

After figuring out Jimin needs thread and a needle, V bought them for him.

This is what a nameless painter who V bought a drawing from said about V:

I had a chance to show my gallery to V for about half an hour. He was very polite and was passionate about learning about art.

When he was about to leave, he leaned slightly forward towards me, grabbed my hands, looking right in my eyes and said, "May your day shine ."

It is known that there is a typical wish that V always makes.

I hope you don't get sick and be happy.

Q: Taehyung! On Chuseok, what wish would you make upon the full moon?

A: A wish that people around me staying healthy

Q: Taehyung, if God were to grant you a wish, what would it be?

A: I don't have any more wishes if my people stay healthy and happy.

Q: A well-wishing remark for ARMY?

A: My wish is fulfilled for the new year if ARMY is happy.

In the BTS's concert that took place in Paris,

V said a sentence in Franch that made local fans go ecstatic.

"Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain. Merci."

"I love you more than I did yesterday and less than I will tomorrow. Thank you."

Also, we can see that V is so adultlike in terms of how considerate he is.

I started to think about others more than myself.

If I consider others who work for me first before I think about myself,

I am able to act even better than I was going to.

"Kim Taehyung is what 'positivity' was born as a human being"

At this point, it is just undisputed that V is a person who isn't just good-looking but also an individual who is very thoughtful and down-to-earth.

As a member of BTS, we hope to see him perform well as an artist and witness more of his pleasant personality as a human being.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

