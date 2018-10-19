1 읽는 중

Popular American Actor ANSEL Changes SNS Profile Pictures to a Picture of BTS V

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Twitter

Photos from Twitter

American actor Ansel Elgort (24) has confirmed his ARMYhood. On the 18th (local time), pictures of V (Kim Tae-hyung) were uploaded onto the official BTS twitter account.

So nice to see other artists supporting each other! ^^

BTS is currently visiting Germany for their world tour. The photos posted on Twitter are of the members on the streets of Berlin.

After the photos were posted, American celebrity Ansel Elgort changed his profile picture on both his Twitter and Instagram to one of the newly posted pictures of V.

Fans on social media are showing their support for Ansel, saying things like "We love a supporting friend!!" and "He's the cutest #Vanboy."

It was already known that Ansel Elgort is a fan of BTS. Even before this incidence, he had previously decorated his profile pictures with BTS pictures too.

BTS was invited last November to the 2017 American Music Awards, and there BTS and Ansel Elgort got together to take a picture and uploaded it to show their fans.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

