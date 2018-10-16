BTS in Germany! Fans Form a Camping Ground in Berlin Again!

Berlin's atmosphere is heated up in early anticipation of idol group BTS's performance.

Make sure to stay safe and follow the rules~ Enjoy the show!

On the 15th (local time), according to local German media, "a camping ground has formed in front of the Mercedes-Benz Arena where the BTS Love Yourself tour will take place. Fans are already lined up. Camping is allowed within the guidelines provided by the arena host."

The media also stated that "many people are posting things on social media saying that they think it is unfair that some of the fans have already set up tents before the performance." They also added that the Mercedes-Benz Arena spokesperson said, "everything is unfolding smoothly."

The media continued on to talk about BTS's recent progress, saying, "Introduced by TIME magazine, this must be the biggest piece of musical work ever heard of. This Korean boy band is awakening hysteria in teenagers, and their YouTube videos have 100s of millions of views."

BTS's Love Yourself Berlin performance will take place on the 16th and 17th of October.

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com