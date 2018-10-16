1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS in Germany! Fans Form a Camping Ground in Berlin Again!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

Photo from Twitter @bts_bighit

Berlin's atmosphere is heated up in early anticipation of idol group BTS's performance.

Make sure to stay safe and follow the rules~ Enjoy the show!

On the 15th (local time), according to local German media, "a camping ground has formed in front of the Mercedes-Benz Arena where the BTS Love Yourself tour will take place. Fans are already lined up. Camping is allowed within the guidelines provided by the arena host."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The media also stated that "many people are posting things on social media saying that they think it is unfair that some of the fans have already set up tents before the performance." They also added that the Mercedes-Benz Arena spokesperson said, "everything is unfolding smoothly."

The media continued on to talk about BTS's recent progress, saying, "Introduced by TIME magazine, this must be the biggest piece of musical work ever heard of. This Korean boy band is awakening hysteria in teenagers, and their YouTube videos have 100s of millions of views."

BTS's Love Yourself Berlin performance will take place on the 16th and 17th of October.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT