The BTS Member Whose Name President MOON Knew

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @bluehousekorea

A special meeting between the "world stars" BTS and president Moon has taken place.

Guess who even the president could recognize?

On the 14th, BTS got on the stage to perform for "Korea France Friendship Concert" in Paris, France.

On this day, president Moon and the first lady Kim were present at the venue along with 400 other celebrities.

BTS met up with the presidential couple after performing as the concert's grand finale.

President Moon mentioned a show called "Let's eat dinner together" that Jungkook was once on and said, "I think I saw you in that show."

Jungkook was astonished when the president recognized him and he replied with a big smile.

Moon also pointed out Jungkook and Jin while calling out their names.

Photo from Twitter @bluehousekorea

Jin asked him to take a selfie with them and the president was more than welcome to accept the cute proposal.

President Moon said "I could not memorize each one of your names but I know the two of you and the leader, RM. And I also want to thank you all."

BTS also greeted him with gratitude.

As the harmonious atmosphere carried on, the Korean president and Korea's best stars took a commemorative picture.

What is more, JIN brought the "Innie watch," which is the most well-known merch of president Moon's, that he obtained from the last UN regular general meeting in New York, to ask for the president's autograph.

By Bongbong and Jungheon Yu voomvoomk@gmail.com

