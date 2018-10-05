“Jiyeon & Jung Joonyoung" Are in a Romantic Relationship...There Is a Photo”

A reporter who made the exclusive report that "The girl group T-ara's Jiyeon and a singer Jung Joonyoung are in a relationship for a year" said, "This dating scandal was the scandal acknowledged by both two people."

Hwang Soyoung, Ilgan Sports reporter, mentioned about this on V-Live, which released on September.

She said, "I am so angry when I think of Jiyeon and Jung Joonyoung's dating scandal."

Also, "Jiyeon admitted that she is dating with him nicely by herself and she told that to everyone around her" and "However it was not an official announcement."

The reporter expressed stuffiness and said, "This dating scandal is the truth. I also have the photo to prove. This is so unfair" and "I just cannot reveal the photo because then the informer's identity will be announced.

Both Jiyeon and Jung Joonyoung's dating scandal was brought up in April, last year. However, at that time, they said, "The scandal is not a true" and denied the scandal.

Also, when their dating scandal was brought up again in August, this year, they both denied again and said, "It's a groundless rumor."

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

