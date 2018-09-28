1 읽는 중

Both EXO "Call Me Baby", BTS "Spring Day" MV Exceeded 200 Million Views

Photos from BTS and EXO Facebook

The group EXO's hit song Call Me Baby music video surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.

They both are prospering on YouTube!!!

According to the SM Entertainment on September 24, Call Me Baby Korean version music video surpassed 200 million views at 11 pm on the previous day.

Photo from EXO Instagram

With this record, EXO is having two 200 million views music videos including MONSTER, Call Me Baby and four 100 million views music videos including Overdose, Growl, Wolf and Ko Ko Bop.

The music video's Hundred million views is a measurement of the worldwide popularity. The K-pop singers' popularity was not stopped at EXO.

The BTS' Spring Day music video also surpassed 200 million views.

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

The music video of Spring Day, a title track of WINGS: YOU NEVER WALK ALONE which was revealed in February last year, exceeded 200 million views on June 24 at 6:28 pm on YouTube.

With this, the BTS has DNA, which exceeded more 500 million views, FIRE, which exceeded 400 million views, DOPE, Blood Sweat & Tears, MIC Drop- Remix and FAKE LOVE, which exceeded 300 million views and with Not Today, Save ME and Boy In Luv, Spring Day exceeded 200 million views for the tenth time.

In addition, the BTS has exceeded 100 million views in four music videos including Danger, I NEED U, War of Hormone and IDOL.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

