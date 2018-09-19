Camera Staff Put Hidden Camera in a Hotel Room of SHIN SEKYUNG & Apink's YOON BOMI

The staff who set up a hidden camera during the filming of Olive channel's variety show Pocha Beyond Borders admitted all charges. The police is reviewing a request for an arrest warrant.

He must be crazy!

On September 19, an official in the Gangnam police station stated, "The suspect of this illegal filming admitted all charges. We're currently considering a request for an arrest warrant." Schedules regarding questioning testifiers were not disclosed due to concerns on secondary damage on the victims.

The day before, Pocha Beyond Borders released an official statement that unauthorized filming equipment was found in the accommodation actress Shin Se-Kyung and Apink's Yoon Bomi was staying in.

The announcement explained that a staff from an outsourced equipment company disguised the hidden camera into a portable battery. The staff team immediately returned to Korea after confiscating all the equipment. The staff who set up the camera voluntarily appeared to the police, and stated that "I did it out of curiosity".

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

