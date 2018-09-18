1 읽는 중

Members of 'Friendship Parkas' KAI, TAEMIN, and SUNG WOON Spotted at the Airport on Their Way to Berlin

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

SHINee's Taemin, Wanna One's Sung Woon, and EXO's KAI were spotted at the airport on their way to Berlin.

BTS Jimin is also a member of this group!

While these three are the well-known members of 'Friendship Parkas', their photos were recently updated on various online communities.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

From the released photos, Taemin, Sung Woon, and KAI were facing each other and talking.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The so-called 'Friendship parkas' members who are EXO's KAI, Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon, SHINee's Taemin, BTS' Jimin, HOTSHOT's Kim Timotheo, and a non-celebrity friend Jung Kwon Ho have ordered the customized parkas and rings for themselves and this story eventually spread out to the public.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

