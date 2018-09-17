TWICE's 'TT' Music Video To Exceed 400 Million Hits on Youtube…For the First Time for Korean Female Artists

TWICE's TT music video has exceeded 400 million hits on Youtube as the first Korean female artist.

Congrats TWICE ♥♥

The group's third mini album TWICEcoaster: LANE 1 title song TT which was released on October 24, 2016, achieved 400 million hits on September 17 at around 1:55 pm.

While TT has already set historical achievement on last year December 22 by reaching 300 million hits on Youtube as the first Korean girl group, the group replaced their already set record by 400 million hits.

Together with their first official album's title song Likey exceeding 300 million hits on September 16, the latest record set with TT proved the power and influence of the group.

Dance The Night Away also recorded 100 million hits on September 7, and this let all of their 9 promoted songs from Like OOH-AHH to Dance The Night Away to achieve over 100 million hits.

TWICE recently released first Japanese official album BDZ on September 12, and the album has been currently topping Oricon Daily album chart for 5 days.

Celebrating the release of first Japanese official album BDZ, TWICE is holding their first arena tour TWICE 1st ARENA TOUR 2018 "BDZ"" and performs 9 times in 4 local cities. Beginning from September 29 to 30 at Chiba Makuhari Event Mall, October 2 to 3 at Aichi Prefecture, October 12 to 14 at Hyōgo Prefecture, and October 16 to 17 at Musashino Forest Sports Centre.

These forthcoming arena tour concerts have been sold out immediately after the opening of ticket sales and vividly demonstrated the local "TWICE Power".

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

