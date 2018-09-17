"We Were Very Pleased"…iKON Successfully Wrapped up Their First Fan Signing Event Held in China

iKON successfully wrapped up the first fan signing event held in China.

On September 16 at 1 pm, iKON held a fan sighing event at Jinman Centre for the Performing Arts of Tianjin, China and met the chosen 800 fans who've got selected in the raffle.

A big crowd of local fans gathered since early morning and enthusiastically prepared diverse banners and rice wreath. A rice wreath sent for donation ran up to 7 ton (7159kg) and it vividly demonstrated the group's powerful influence and popularity in the country. And these wreaths were sent to various organizations for donation soon after the completion of the event.

At the site on this day, iKON members introduced themselves to the fans in fluent Chinese and freely asked questions in between times "We've missed you", "Did you guys have a meal?" which let few of the Chinese fans to get touched and shed tears.

In the middle of the signing event, the group also disclosed a fan-made video clip where it provided the group's 3-year footprints and fans' greetings from all over the world.

iKON sang their latest hit song LOVE SCENARIO and KILLING ME in Chinese and fans responded back by waving the light stick throughout the performance.

Finally, they summed up the event by saying "We were very pleased to be given such an opportunity to have some time together with our fans, and thanks for leaving us the precious memory. We love you."

iKON who successfully completed a fan signing event in China in addition to the closing ceremony of Asian Game forewarned a sudden comeback on October 1 with a new mini album.

While LOVE SCENARIO topped the music chart for 43 days and KILLING ME winning the first place on iTunes album chart in 24 countries around the world in the first half of 2018, expectations are heightened on their forthcoming comeback in October.

