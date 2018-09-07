BTS' Unbelievably Skyrocketed Concert Ticket Price that Even Made American Press Dumbfounded Was…

A 'syndrome' like phenomenon is happening where BTS' US concert ticket price individually is traded at competitive prices above 4,000,000 KRW.

It costs twice as much as the ticket of Taylor Swift!!

CNBC on September 5 reported "BTS' US concert tickets got utterly sold out, and the prices on the online trading sites are skyrocketing."

When the tickets went sold out immediately after its release, individual tradings started to take place.

According to TicketIQ, a company which collects information on second-hand dealers, BTS' concert tickets are traded at the average of $823, costing about twice as much as the ticket price of a 2016 Grammy Awards Winner, Taylor Swift.

And the founder of TicketIQ, Jesse Lawrence made an interpretation "These findings upon inquiry does not mean that BTS has more publicity than Taylor Swift. However, BTS' concerts are comparatively rare due to their limited world tour schedule, and its scarcity consequently leads to a higher ticket price."

American presses announced that the highest ticket price until now appeared to be $3849, and the buyer was confirmed to buy the ticket for BTS' upcoming concert happening in Chicago.

BTS currently is having concerts at LA Staples Center from September 5-6, and 8-9, and will perform 33 shows in 16 different cities throughout the world.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com