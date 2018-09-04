Fans' Reactions After They Saw Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum's New Drama 'Boyfriend' First Shooting Moment

"Can you please get haircut...?"

Well.. I think Bogum's long hair is also nice!

After Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum's new drama, Boyfriend's first shooting moment was released, fans blamed about Park Bogum's hairstyle.

On September 2, tvN new Wednesday-Thursday drama Boyfriend started first shooting which actor Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum advert.

Drama Boyfriend is a romance drama which revolves around Cha Soohyun, who is a daughter of a politician as well as royal family's ex-daughter in law who never had her own life and Kim Jinhyuk, a pure man who lives his ordinary life worthily.

It is a romance story about Cha Soohyun and Kim Jinhyuk's unexpected encounter changes each other's life.

On the day, a lot of Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum's drama shooting moments photos were uploaded on the various Korean online community.

Song Hyekyo tried to show typical Korean female college student fashion by wearing a check shirt.

Especially, Song Hyekyo caught attention by showing long hair, which is unlike her previous recent hairstyle at the event.

On the other hand, fans were disappointed by Park Bogum's hairstyle.

Recently, Park Bogum grew hair long and drew hair back over the ears.

After the photo revealed, Korean netizens' reactions were like, "Please get a haircut, Bogum", "You look better with short hair".

Drama Boyfriend is set to go on air on tvN in upcoming November.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

