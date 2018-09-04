1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Fans' Reactions After They Saw Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum's New Drama 'Boyfriend' First Shooting Moment

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

"Can you please get haircut...?"

Well.. I think Bogum's long hair is also nice!

After Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum's new drama, Boyfriend's first shooting moment was released, fans blamed about Park Bogum's hairstyle.

On September 2, tvN new Wednesday-Thursday drama Boyfriend started first shooting which actor Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum advert.

Drama Boyfriend is a romance drama which revolves around Cha Soohyun, who is a daughter of a politician as well as royal family's ex-daughter in law who never had her own life and Kim Jinhyuk, a pure man who lives his ordinary life worthily.

It is a romance story about Cha Soohyun and Kim Jinhyuk's unexpected encounter changes each other's life.

On the day, a lot of Song Hyekyo and Park Bogum's drama shooting moments photos were uploaded on the various Korean online community.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Song Hyekyo tried to show typical Korean female college student fashion by wearing a check shirt.

Especially, Song Hyekyo caught attention by showing long hair, which is unlike her previous recent hairstyle at the event.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

On the other hand, fans were disappointed by Park Bogum's hairstyle.

Recently, Park Bogum grew hair long and drew hair back over the ears.

After the photo revealed, Korean netizens' reactions were like, "Please get a haircut, Bogum", "You look better with short hair".

Drama Boyfriend is set to go on air on tvN in upcoming November.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT