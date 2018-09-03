1 읽는 중

WATCH: iKON and SUPER JUNIOR Rock the Stage at 2018 Asian Games Closing Ceremony

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Joongangilbo

Photo from Joongangilbo

Super Junior and iKON showed impressive performances at the closing ceremony of Jakarta Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

It almost felt like their concerts!

On September 2, 9p.m. (KST), the closing ceremony of 2018 Asian Games was held at Gelora Bung Karno stadium. The finale stage on this day was particularly heated up by the appearances of K-pop stars.

Photo from Joogangilbo

Photo from Joogangilbo

The honor to perform at the event went to Super Junior and iKON, the two groups who are enjoying huge popularity from all around the world.

When iKON started their stage with Love Scenario, audiences, volunteers and athletes, all cheered loudly, trying to take photos of them. In particular, the sight of everyone singing along to the lyrics of Love Scenario, made the stage seem like iKON's concert for a moment. iKON kept the crowd excited with their another hit song Rhythm Ta.

Super Junior's stage also hyped up the audiences. They performed three mega hit songs, Sorry Sorry, Mr.Simple and Bonamana. It's been told that even the daughter of Joko Widodo president of Indonesia, also attended the ceremony, as she is a huge fan of Super Junior.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

