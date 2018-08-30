BTS’ 'IDOL' MV Breaks Their Own Record Of Fastest 10 Million Views on YouTube

BTS' new title IDOL MV has exceeded 10 million hits on Youtube.

Beating out their own record with 'FAKE LOVE'!!

Upon its release on August 24 at 6 pm, the music video surpassed over 10 million views on August 29 around 5:20 pm, just in 4 days and 23 hours.

Hereby, BTS broke the record of their own record of 9 days, set with FAKE LOVE on May, building another remarkable record among Kpop groups.

The music video of IDOL from the beginning to the end kept its elated and lively atmosphere with the set of the tropical Savanna grassland, Bukcheong Sajanoreum (lion dance), Euro-Asian architecture and Korea traditional gazebo. Additionally, a scoop of sub-cultures graphic effects completed sensible yet fancy color tones of the MV.

14 of BTS' music video: DOPE, FIRE, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy In Luv, Save ME, Not Today, Spring Day, DNA, Danger, I NEED U, War of Hormone, MIC DROP Remix, FAKE LOVE, and IDOL exceeded 10 million hits on Youtube, and these let the group to possess the greatest number music videos with over 10 million Youtube views record among entire Korean artists.

BTS will begin to promote their title IDOL at Mnet's Mcountdown on August 30, KBS2's Music Bank on August 31, MBC's Show! Music Core on September 1, and SBS' Inkigayo on September 2.

