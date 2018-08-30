1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS’ 'IDOL' MV Breaks Their Own Record Of Fastest 10 Million Views on YouTube

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News1

Photo from News1

BTS' new title IDOL MV has exceeded 10 million hits on Youtube.

Beating out their own record with 'FAKE LOVE'!!

Upon its release on August 24 at 6 pm, the music video surpassed over 10 million views on August 29 around 5:20 pm, just in 4 days and 23 hours.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Hereby, BTS broke the record of their own record of 9 days, set with FAKE LOVE on May, building another remarkable record among Kpop groups.

The music video of IDOL from the beginning to the end kept its elated and lively atmosphere with the set of the tropical Savanna grassland, Bukcheong Sajanoreum (lion dance), Euro-Asian architecture and Korea traditional gazebo. Additionally, a scoop of sub-cultures graphic effects completed sensible yet fancy color tones of the MV.

Photo from official Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from official Twitter @BTS_twt

14 of BTS' music video: DOPE, FIRE, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy In Luv, Save ME, Not Today, Spring Day, DNA, Danger, I NEED U, War of Hormone, MIC DROP Remix, FAKE LOVE, and IDOL exceeded 10 million hits on Youtube, and these let the group to possess the greatest number music videos with over 10 million Youtube views record among entire Korean artists.

BTS will begin to promote their title IDOL at Mnet's Mcountdown on August 30, KBS2's Music Bank on August 31, MBC's Show! Music Core on September 1, and SBS' Inkigayo on September 2.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT