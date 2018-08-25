1 읽는 중

BTS "IDOL" MV Exceeded 50 Million Views in the Shortest Time Among the Korean Artists

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Photo from YouTube screenshot

 The group BTS made a new record by exceeding YouTube music video 50 million views in the shortest time among the Korean singers.

I can't wait to see the BTS's stage!

The BTS' IDOL music video exceeded 50 million hits within a day, after the music video released on the YouTube channel at 6 P.M on August 24.

Now, August 25, at 3:25, the music video is recording 50,336,359 views and running to the 60 million views.

Hereby breaking their previous record from breaking 10 million views, 20 million views, and 30 million views, the BTS recorded the shortest time of the YouTube hits among the Korean singers.

Photo from YouTube screenshot

Photo from YouTube screenshot

The BTS who released their repackaged album LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER on August 24 revealed the title track IDOL and topped in the 8 domestic music charts such as Melon, Mnet, Bugs. In addition, all the included tracks are also ranked inside the top ten.

Meanwhile, the BTS will reveal their new song for the first time via LOVE YOURSELF Seoul concert at Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex Stadium on August 25.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

