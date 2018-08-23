[BTS Comeback D-1] What's the Answer BTS Has Found in Their 2 Year Long Journey of "LOVE YOURSELF"

On the upcoming 24th, BTS is to release the last album of LOVE YOURSELF series, LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER. The album has continuously carried out the story with a theme of "learn to love yourself", and to fit the conclusion of the entire series, the last album's mini title was revealed as 'Answer'.

Finally the conclusion is set to be released!

While the group constantly worried and sang about 'the way to love yourself' during their 2 year-journey, what would be the 'answer' they have found? You might have an idea if you take a look at the trailer video Epiphany released on August 10.

"Shining me, a precious soul of mine // I finally realize // so I love me // It isn't perfect, but it still is beautiful"

The message implied that "even though you aren't perfect, the one person you are to love in the world is yourself".

In the four steps in composition: introduction, development, turn, and conclusion of LOVE YOURSELF series, BTS organically expressed the 'way to love yourself'.

Members feel delighted to pursue a dream in Euphoria, fluttered by discovering the unexpected object of love in Serendipity but Singularity depicted members facing and realizing their egos in reality.

Two egos that coexist in two temporal spaces: dream, and reality. Amid its gap, members grow with torment and contradiction. And the last trailer video of LOVE YOURSELF series Epiphany provides inevitable conclusion that "we must ultimately love ourselves".

LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER is to release on August 24, and BTS will perform their new album at the concert which is going to be held in Seoul Sports Complex from August 25 to 26.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

