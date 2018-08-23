WATCH: BTS Drops Teaser Video for New Title Song 'IDOL'

BTS dropped the teaser of IDOL, the title song of their repackage album!

Such a captivating mixture of traditional & modern sounds!

At 12 a.m. of August 23(Korean time), BTS released the official teaser of the song IDOL, the title track of their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

The unveiled teaser begins with a scene of a sprinting tiger and the sound of a kkwaenggwari(a brass gong primarily used in Korean folk music). With the beats of Korean traditional music flowing in the background, exciting rhythm continues, and BTS' seven members styled in hanboks(Korean traditional clothes), appear one by one.

Moreover, towards the end of the clip, some of the phrases mostly used in pansori(a genre of Korean folk music) such as "Eolssu", "Deonggideok kungdeoreoreoreo" could be heard by RM's voice. The teaser's last scene in which Jungkook coughs, is also inducing a lot of interest regarding the meaning of that particular action.

BTS' new title song IDOL is told to be a song that has expressed this album's theme the best, conveying the message BTS hopes to send out to the world as their true selves.

The entire song and album will be released on August 24, 6 p.m.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

