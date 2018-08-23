1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: BTS Drops Teaser Video for New Title Song 'IDOL'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS dropped the teaser of IDOL, the title song of their repackage album!

Such a captivating mixture of traditional & modern sounds!

At 12 a.m. of August 23(Korean time), BTS released the official teaser of the song IDOL, the title track of their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The unveiled teaser begins with a scene of a sprinting tiger and the sound of a kkwaenggwari(a brass gong primarily used in Korean folk music). With the beats of Korean traditional music flowing in the background, exciting rhythm continues, and BTS' seven members styled in hanboks(Korean traditional clothes), appear one by one.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Moreover, towards the end of the clip, some of the phrases mostly used in pansori(a genre of Korean folk music) such as "Eolssu", "Deonggideok kungdeoreoreoreo" could be heard by RM's voice. The teaser's last scene in which Jungkook coughs, is also inducing a lot of interest regarding the meaning of that particular action.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

BTS' new title song IDOL is told to be a song that has expressed this album's theme the best, conveying the message BTS hopes to send out to the world as their true selves.

The entire song and album will be released on August 24, 6 p.m.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT