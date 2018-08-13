BTS & ARMY Together Won the Awards at 'Teen Choice Awards 2018'…Two Years in a Row for BTS

BTS together with ARMY had the honor of winning 2 awards in America's 'Teen Choice Awards'.

It's even more meaningful to receive the awards together with their fandom!

On August 12, Teen Choice Awards 2018 was held in California Inglewood, The Forum. From the Awards, the group and the fandom were awarded in the field of 'Choice International Artist' and 'Choice Fandom'.

It was even special for BTS as it is their second time receiving 'Choice International Artist' continuing on from last year. Conducted by Fox News, Teen Choice Awards is celebrating its 20th birthday this year. The poll is run by teenagers in the age group of 13 to 19, and their vote result determines the winners in fields including music, film, broadcast, sports, and more.

'Choice International Artist' and 'Choice Fandom' also were decided based on the vote held on Twitter.

However, BTS on the upcoming August 24 will release a repackage album LOVE YOURSELF 結 ‘Answer’ containing 7 new songs.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

