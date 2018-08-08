1 읽는 중

"Hyung, Please Show Your Aegyo" And RM's Fluttering Response Was…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS' RM is displaying his unchanging love toward his fans.

Who wouldn't fall for him after looking at this video clip..?

A Twitter User with his account name 'Yoonkkot Doryeong' attended BTS' fan signing event which was held this April.

This male fan met RM and requested him "Hyung, please show your aegyo."

With fan's unexpected demand, RM seemed quite embarrassed, asking back "Did you say aegyo?" But soon, he put his hand on his dimple and asked: "You okay?"

RM made fans' heart fluttering even more by holding hands of his male fan while showing his aegyo.

Fans who've seen this at the site responded "Oh my gosh. I saw RM's aegyo with my own eyes", "He's so cute when he got hit with reality after doing something cute".

Some others said "My Namjoon ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ He's always too sweet ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ", "He is sweet as ever and his ways of dealing with fans are too flutteringㅠㅠㅠ" "He's really good at, but he always gets hit with reality afterward. And that's the cutest partㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ".

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

