JUNG JOON YOUNG ♥ JIYEON Were a Couple…Been in a Relationship For a Year

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Jung Joon Young and T-ara Jiyeon denied a romance rumor when it was initially brought up in April last year.

Who's expected a romance between these two?

But based on the news gathering, they were confirmed to be a couple. They spoke without constraint about their relationship to the acquaintances and their close associates hinted that they've been dating since the first rumor has been raised.

Jiyeon, who's relationship once went public would unavoidably feel burdened by another scandal. Although they've refuted all romance rumor last year that the news is groundless, they actually were steadily affectionate to each other.

The two became intimate with the common ground of "music". And as they were affiliated in a private gathering too, love started to bloom between these two.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

