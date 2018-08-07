1 읽는 중

"I also got bullied" 17 Years Old Lai Kuan-lin's Answer Made Fans Surprised

Photo from Online Community

It was a hot issue that WANNA ONE’s youngest member Lai Kuan-lin gave a warm and candid advice to his fan who was getting ostracized at school.

Lai Kuan-lin's sincere and warm advice warmed fans' heart

On August 5th, Lai Kuan-lin had V-Live broadcasting for an hour under the title of “Kuan-Lin is bored”. During the V-Live, Lai Kuan-lin answered the questions in real time that fans posted and had time to communicate with them.

Especially, he had time to listen to the fans’ anxieties and gave advice to them based on his personal experience which was very impressive.

One fan asked Lai Kuan-lin, “What if you get bullied at school, how would you do?”

In this question, Lai Kuan-lin answered, “I’ll let you know about my secret story. I was not bullied but I was excluded from friends when I was in middle school. I still don’t know why but maybe I think it is because I didn’t talk very much. Anyway, I couldn’t socialize with the classmates at that time. The way I overcame it was I just rationalized myself and reminded “They are trying to teach something to me. But, in a bit violent way.” What I’ve learned was the world has a rule that the weak become the victims of the strong. Thanks to that, I was able to adapt quickly when I entered into the society and quickly fit into any environment.

Also, “I think that if there are three people accompanying with me, there must be my teacher. I can learn something from people who are better than me, but I can also learn more things from the people whom less than me. What I can learn from someone who is less than me is that I try not to be like that person. Because I appreciate them so much that now I can talk about this story and laugh. Frankly, even though they treated me with the violent and abnormal way I don’t keep them in mind. If I meet them now, I will definitely say thank you. Because they taught me the lesson which they can never learn by themselves.”

Photo from Naver V Live

‘A chick’ 17 years old who always thought to be the youngest member of the group, Lai Kuan-lin’s mature and sincere advice made fans surprised.

Meanwhile, the V-Live that Lai Kuan-lin broadcasted on the day was ranked first in 13 countries including Korea, China, and Thailand.

 By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

