PHOTOS: BTS JUNGKOOK Uploaded BTS’s Recent Photos before Their Comeback

The group BTS’ youngest member JUNGKOOK revealed BTS’ recent news.

See how beautiful BTS members are. Special thanks to Kookie, the world best photographer.

On August 6, JUNGKOOK posted the photos with the caption ‘G.C.P’ in the BTS’s official SNS. ‘G.C.P’ is the shortened word of ‘Golden Closet Picture’ which means the photos are taken by JUNGKOOK. JUNGKOOK, who has been nicknamed as ‘golden youngest’ used ‘@Golden closet’ in the meaning when he revealed the cover song which he directly made, was completed in the group lodging house dress room.

In the uploaded photos, members were enjoying the break in Malta. Especially, JUNGKOOK, who is known for the person not to take selfie took a lot of selfies and got hot attention from fans. Also, his fancy hair color attracted which is a new change before the comeback.

BTS was announced to have contents related to shooting in Malta. After finishing the schedules, they returned to Korea through the Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 on the afternoon of the August 6.

Meanwhile, BTS will release their new repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer on the upcoming 24th. This album is a new album that will be released in three months after the regular 3rd album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear which was released on May 18th.

On the 25th and 26th the day after the album release, LOVE YOURSELF will have a performance at the main stadium of Jamsil Sports Complex in Songpa-Gu, Seoul. The ninety thousand tour concert tickets were sold out at the same time as the tickets were opened. The BTS will continue to have 32 performances in 15 cities including U.S.A, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Germany, France, and Japan, starting from Seoul concert.

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

