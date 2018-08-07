'Discover Seoul Pass' Released EXO Special Edition

Seoul City and the Seoul Tourism Organization announced on August 6 that they manufactured 1000 ‘Discover Seoul Pass’ EXO special edition in cooperation with SM Entertainment.

You can enjoy the Seoul tour with 'Discover Seoul Pass' EXO special edition!

The goal is to make foreign tourists visit Seoul with the idol group ‘EXO’ who has a large fan base overseas and make a tourist souvenir that can be kept after the trip.

The price is 39,900 won, same as the original one. Also, you can get free admission to 36 major tourist attractions in Seoul and discounts from 30 major tourist facilities. The period of use of the Discover Seoul Pass is 5 years from the date of issuance and is available for 24 hours from the time of entry to the first tourist attraction.

Advance reservations can be made through the official website of ‘Discover Seoul Pass’. If there is a lot of advance reservations, they will randomly send a lottery ticket and if the quantity remains, they will re-draw or sell remained quantities on the spot.

By Goldbin and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

