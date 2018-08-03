PHOTOS: What's BTS' Reality Program ARMYS Convey That They Could Never Watch Again?

ARMY might never want to think back of times when BTS was filming American Hustle Life.

Real ARMYS would feel the same way TT

BTS back then was having a tough time, publicizing the group. Mnet's reality program American Hustle Life featured members giving out flyers to passers in order to promote themselves. While many of them weren't even able to communicate with Americans, they were thrown to the U.S. And in a strange land, members had to swallow down an insult by the unfavorable public.

As these moments were vividly captured and aired through the reality program, ARMYs considered American Hustle Life to be the program that they could never watch again.

In those days, teenage boys were shy and bashful where Jimin even conveyed that he feels like crying, but they did not give up in challenging themselves to promote the team.

A performance after all the hardships was well paid off by the enthusiastic atmosphere at the site. Even when they were placed in an embarrassing situation, they managed to overcome the rough times with affirmative mind and attitudes.

Although the public wasn't that favorable to the unknown Kpop group, at least they were given opportunities to get advice from artists like Coolio. Coolio advised BTS "Music is the same as life, so fight with every ounce of strength."

It seems like the paved road BTS is walking right now happened in consequence of a thorny path they formerly had to endure.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

