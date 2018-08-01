BigHit's Bang Si Hyuk To Overpass the Business Profit of YG, JYP, and SM…

For many years, Lee Soo Man and Yang Hyun Suk had been two leading men with most Kpop entertainment stocks.

It's being said that it will exceed 1 Billion USD once the company gets listed! omg

With a total of 179.71 billion KRW (161.3 million USD) this year, Lee continued his legacy. If it was like any other times, Yang Hyun Suk would have followed Lee Soo Man. But possibly due to the aftereffect of BigBang members joining the army, Yang came at third with 123.33 billion KRW (110.5 million USD), yielding up the second place to Park Jin Young.

With this year's sudden increase in stocks up to 135.37 billion KRW (121.3 million USD), Park successfully took over the second place.

However, there was someone who overpassed Lee Soo Man in his informal entertainment stock. BigHit's Bang Si Hyuk representative holds a 50.88 percent stake in the company, which sums at around 390 billion KRW (348 million USD) value of equity. While BigHit Entertainment fell short of sales of YG, JYP, and SM last year, BigHit beat out all of them in the business profit.

And the company's enterprise value is showing prospects of exceeding 1 trillion KRW (1 billion USD) once it becomes listed.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

