1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BigHit's Bang Si Hyuk To Overpass the Business Profit of YG, JYP, and SM…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community (left), photo from official Facebook (right)

Photo from online community (left), photo from official Facebook (right)

For many years, Lee Soo Man and Yang Hyun Suk had been two leading men with most Kpop entertainment stocks.

It's being said that it will exceed 1 Billion USD once the company gets listed! omg

With a total of 179.71 billion KRW (161.3 million USD) this year, Lee continued his legacy. If it was like any other times, Yang Hyun Suk would have followed Lee Soo Man. But possibly due to the aftereffect of BigBang members joining the army, Yang came at third with 123.33 billion KRW (110.5 million USD), yielding up the second place to Park Jin Young.

With this year's sudden increase in stocks up to 135.37 billion KRW (121.3 million USD), Park successfully took over the second place.

However, there was someone who overpassed Lee Soo Man in his informal entertainment stock. BigHit's Bang Si Hyuk representative holds a 50.88 percent stake in the company, which sums at around 390 billion KRW (348 million USD) value of equity. While BigHit Entertainment fell short of sales of YG, JYP, and SM last year, BigHit beat out all of them in the business profit.

And the company's enterprise value is showing prospects of exceeding 1 trillion KRW (1 billion USD) once it becomes listed.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT